Northwell Health Broadens Dental Services in Nassau County with Two Acquisitions

Northwell Health, an acclaimed healthcare provider, has strategically widened its dental medicine services in Nassau County by integrating two well-established dental practices into its healthcare network. The newly incorporated practices, previously known as Distinctive Dental Services of New York, PC, and the dental practice led by Dr. Leonard Patella, DDS, are now operating under the banner of Northwell Health Physician Partners Dental Medicine in Great Neck and Garden City respectively.

Expanding Services and Expertise

The expansion is a part of Northwell's strategic plan to provide comprehensive dental care to its patients. The Great Neck practice, formerly led by Dr. Ralph Epstein, a respected dentist anesthesiologist, is noted for its exceptional services in general dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry. The facility is also renowned for its nine procedure rooms and a general anesthesia suite, specializing in treating medically compromised and special needs patients.

In Garden City, Dr. Leonard Patella, a skilled cosmetic dentist and the chief of general dentistry at Northwell, continues his remarkable 30-year service to the community. The practice offers a variety of dental services including oral surgery.

Emphasizing Holistic Care

Northwell Health's strategic mission underscores the importance of good oral health in preventing and controlling diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. By adding these two practices to its network, Northwell now operates seven dental outpatient programs in the region, thus solidifying its commitment to deliver holistic patient care.

Strategic Collaborations

This expansion follows Northwell's previous strategic agreement with ProHealth Dental formed in August. The agreement aims to provide comprehensive oral health services across Long Island, New York City, and Westchester County, further strengthening Northwell's presence in the area and reaffirming its dedication to promoting optimal health outcomes.