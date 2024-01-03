Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change

Marking a significant stride towards sustainability in the healthcare sector, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare provider, has teamed up with Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited. Together, they have introduced Envetec GENERATIONS technology at Northwell’s Core Laboratory, located within the Center for Advanced Medicine (CFAM). The technology is an innovative solution for on-site treatment of regulated medical waste, which includes single-use laboratory plastics, glass, personal protective equipment (PPE), and sharps containers.

Transforming Healthcare Waste Management

Northwell’s core laboratory, known as the largest commercial laboratory in New York, processes samples from over 20,000 patients on a daily basis. The installation of GENERATIONS technology will enable the laboratory to sustainably treat more than 500,000 pounds of regulated medical waste every year. This move aligns with Northwell’s commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, as the healthcare sector increasingly acknowledges climate change as a public health crisis.

Revolutionary Waste Treatment Technology

The GENERATIONS technology has received approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New York State Department of Health. It holds the potential to drastically decrease waste-related Scope 3 emissions by up to 90%. The system operates by shredding and disinfecting infectious waste and transforming it into recyclable polymer flakes. This provides a sustainable alternative to conventional waste treatment methods such as transportation, autoclaving, incineration, and landfill.

Northwell’s Sustainability Ambitions

Northwell Health has set an ambitious goal to enhance waste recycling rates to 25% by 2027 as part of its sustainability efforts. The integration of the GENERATIONS technology into their operations is a significant step towards achieving this objective. It exemplifies how healthcare providers can contribute to the global fight against climate change, transforming the industry’s approach to waste management in the process.