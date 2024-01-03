en English
Health

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global leader in the development, production, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer detection and treatment, has announced a strategic partnership with Curadh MTR Inc., an organization dedicated to the advancement of molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) therapies for solid tumors. The collaboration signifies a significant step towards the development and production of new radiopharmaceuticals, potentially revolutionizing the field of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

New Radiopharmaceuticals on the Horizon

As part of the agreement, NorthStar will prepare and distribute patient doses of n.c.a. Ac-225 for Curadh’s ongoing clinical studies. Upon approval, NorthStar may also manufacture and supply radiopharmaceuticals for commercial use. This move is set to position NorthStar as one of the first commercial-scale producers of n.c.a. Ac-225, utilizing its cutting-edge electron accelerator technology. Interestingly, n.c.a. Ac-225 is also employed in the production of copper-67 (Cu-67), another promising therapeutic radioisotope.

End-to-End Support for Future Endeavors

The collaboration will leverage NorthStar’s ‘end-to-end’ support package, including its 52,000 square foot CDMO facility. The facility is projected to be fully operational by January 2025, pending regulatory approvals, thus fortifying the company’s position in the radiopharmaceutical landscape.

Accelerating Progress in MTR Therapies

Dr. Alison Armor, CEO and founder of Curadh, expressed her optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing the potential to accelerate the advancement of their programs to clinical trials and increase patient access to new therapies. Under Dr. Armor’s leadership, Curadh is recognized for developing PSMA617, which was subsequently approved as Pluvicto. Curadh Clinical provides consultancy and early clinical trial services in the MTR space, and continues to seek strategic partnerships to cultivate novel molecules and targets.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

