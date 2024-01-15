Northern Ireland’s Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients

In a startling revelation, health trusts in Northern Ireland have issued appeals over social media, imploring families to take home patients who have been medically cleared for discharge. This urgent call, triggered by an overwhelming burden on emergency departments, has sparked indignation among family caregivers.

Family Carers Feel Overburdened

Louise Vance, who has been caring for her mother for three decades, voices the discontent rife among family carers. Her mother, who suffered a brain haemorrhage in 1992, has been afflicted by several serious illnesses ever since. Vance feels that family carers are unjustly expected to bolster a faltering system.

Unreasonable Expectations from Family Members

Craig Harrison from Carers NI underscores the injustice of expecting family members to compensate for deficiencies in statutory services. He brought attention to the delay in crafting appropriate care packages, further straining already overburdened caregivers.

Challenges Faced by the Care System

The care system in Northern Ireland is grappling with issues compounded by an aging population, a dearth of care staff, and an escalating number of unpaid carers—a figure that has seen a spike of 20% over two decades. While health trusts acknowledge that not all families are equipped or able to provide care, the Department of Health cites ongoing social care reforms and recognizes the imperative for better conditions for care staff. The vacancy rate for social care staff has surged significantly, and the number of people waiting for home care packages has progressively increased over the years.