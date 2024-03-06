Northern Ireland Launches Public Listening Exercise to Shape Future Women's Health Strategy

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced a groundbreaking initiative to amplify women's voices in healthcare policy in Northern Ireland. In partnership with Derry Well Women and Queen's University Belfast, the Department of Health is embarking on a large-scale public listening exercise aimed at shaping a comprehensive Women's Health Strategy.

Empowering Women's Voices in Healthcare

The initiative, set against the backdrop of an evolving healthcare landscape, seeks to directly engage with women from across Northern Ireland. By conducting surveys, focus groups, and consultations with healthcare professionals, the exercise aims to gather diverse perspectives on women's health needs and priorities.

Minister Swann emphasized the importance of putting women at the center of healthcare discussions, ensuring their experiences and views directly inform policy and resource allocation.

Strategic Development of Women's Health Action Plan

The listening exercise is a critical component of the broader effort to develop a Women's Health Action Plan. This plan will outline key actions to address current health challenges facing women, identifying both immediate steps that can be taken within existing budgets and areas requiring further investment. Susan Gibson, Manager of Derry Well Women, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the potential to significantly influence the future of women's health in Northern Ireland through a comprehensive strategy that considers the entire lifespan of women's health needs.

Collaboration and Funding

With a £10,000 commitment from the Department of Health, the collaboration between government, academia, and the voluntary sector underscores a shared commitment to enhancing women's health outcomes. Dr. Jenny McNeill from Queen's University Belfast's School of Nursing and Midwifery highlighted the significance of the research project and the anticipation for the insights it will offer. The findings from this exercise will lay the foundation for a strategic approach to women's health, ensuring services are responsive, inclusive, and effectively meet the needs of women across Northern Ireland.

This initiative represents a pivotal moment in recognizing and addressing the unique health challenges faced by women. By actively listening to and incorporating the voices of women into the development of health policies and strategies, Northern Ireland is taking meaningful steps toward equitable healthcare for all. The outcomes of this exercise have the potential not only to transform women's health services but also to set a precedent for participatory and inclusive health policymaking.