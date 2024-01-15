en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment

In a recent announcement, the Northern Cape Department of Education has declared its readiness for the reopening of schools on Wednesday, officially kicking off the 2024 academic year. The department’s preparedness has been demonstrated through a comprehensive school readiness management plan, encompassing the admission of learners, the provision of learning and teaching support material (LTSM), and the establishment of staff for all schools.

Addressing Educational Challenges Amidst Pandemic Concerns

The department’s announcement comes at a critical time, as the country continues to grapple with public health concerns. The readiness of the province’s schools is pivotal for the continuation of educational activities and the overall well-being of students and educators. The department has prioritized health and safety measures, ensuring that schools provide a safe and conducive learning environment amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Equipping Schools for the New Academic Year

Preparations for the new academic year have been extensive, including the completion of maintenance work and the provision of learning materials. These efforts aim to equip schools to tackle the academic year head-on, allowing students to focus on their studies in a well-maintained and adequately resourced environment.

Addressing Learning Losses and Implementing New Programs

Officials may also have addressed the need for educational programs designed to mitigate learning losses incurred due to disruptions in previous academic years. The implementation of such programs would demonstrate the department’s commitment to ensuring that students receive a quality education regardless of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The readiness of Northern Cape schools highlights the department’s dedication to education in the province. As schools reopen, the department’s efforts will play a crucial role in shaping the academic year, providing students with the support they need to thrive in their studies.

0
Education Health South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening
With schools across South Africa set to reopen on Wednesday, parents in Kimberley have been flocking to the Northern Cape education department’s district offices. The reason? A last-minute scramble to secure school placements for their children for the 2024 academic year. The department has proudly announced that they have successfully placed 99% of the 23,000
Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
11 mins ago
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
12 mins ago
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
2 mins ago
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
10 mins ago
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
10 mins ago
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Middle East on the Brink: Navigating the Crisis
8 seconds
Middle East on the Brink: Navigating the Crisis
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
25 seconds
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
US Congress Averts Potential Government Shutdown with Temporary Funding Agreement
29 seconds
US Congress Averts Potential Government Shutdown with Temporary Funding Agreement
Ekumfi Asaman Queen Mother Calls for Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
29 seconds
Ekumfi Asaman Queen Mother Calls for Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
Kenya's National Rugby Sevens Team Clinches 9th Spot in Dubai Tournament
30 seconds
Kenya's National Rugby Sevens Team Clinches 9th Spot in Dubai Tournament
AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance
32 seconds
AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance
Israeli Soccer Player Sagiv Jehezkel Released from Custody in Turkey, Set to Return to Israel
40 seconds
Israeli Soccer Player Sagiv Jehezkel Released from Custody in Turkey, Set to Return to Israel
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
53 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
1 min
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
18 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
41 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app