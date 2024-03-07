Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Incinerates Over 10,000 Illicit Alcohol Units to Curb Crime

In a bold move to combat crime and social issues, the government of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State destroyed more than 10,000 pieces of star and royal gin hard drinks in the capital Aweil. The Minister of Information, Garang Zachariah Lual, announced the ban on small-bottled hard liquors, enforced since last year, aims to address the rampant abuse of these substances by teenagers and gang groups, leading to a surge in crimes.

Decisive Action Against Illicit Alcohol

The decision to ban and subsequently destroy a vast array of hard liquor brands, including Star Gin, Disco Gin, and Royal Special Gin, among others, was the result of a cabinet meeting directive. This measure is part of a broader crackdown on illicit alcohol trade, with law enforcement agencies actively targeting traders dealing in these banned beverages. The state government's firm stance reflects its commitment to curbing the negative impacts of alcohol abuse, such as traffic accidents, suicidal deaths, and various forms of harassment and intimidation.

Community Response and Enforcement

Aweil town Mayor Zachariah Dut Mou has issued a stern warning to traders, urging them to surrender any stock of the banned alcohol. This proactive approach is designed to ensure that no such drinks remain in stores or circulate in the market, emphasizing the government's determination to eradicate the problem. The community's support for this initiative is evident, with many Aweil residents expressing relief and approval of the government's actions to protect the youth and reduce crime rates.

Broad Implications for Public Safety and Health

By taking a stand against the distribution and consumption of illicit alcohol, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State is setting a precedent for other regions grappling with similar issues. The destruction of over 10,000 bottles of gin not only symbolizes the government's resolve but also serves as a deterrent to potential smugglers and traders. As the state moves forward, the implications for public safety, health, and social order are significant, offering a hopeful outlook for a community determined to safeguard its future.