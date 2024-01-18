Northbourne CE Primary School Faces Heating Crisis Amid Subzero Classroom Temperatures

Northbourne CE Primary School in Didcot, a part of the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust, has been grappling with a heating crisis which has resulted in some classrooms reportedly dropping to temperatures as low as 5 degrees Celsius. This situation has arisen due to a delay in heating system repairs following a leak discovered beneath the school grounds. Despite the closure of some classrooms, the school remains operational with temporary heating solutions in place.

The 'Arctic' Conditions

An anonymous source described the conditions within the school as akin to an 'arctic' environment. Concerns have been raised regarding the possible electrical complications from the use of electric heaters as a temporary solution. Additionally, there have been reports of windows being boarded up, further contributing to the severity of the situation.

Wellbeing is of Utmost Priority

The Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust, which manages Northbourne CE Primary School, has emphasized that the wellbeing of the staff and children is of paramount importance. The Trust has confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored on a daily basis, and that full repairs to the heating system are expected to be completed by the following week.

Regulations and Recommendations

The incident has brought to light the absence of specific minimum temperature requirements in school classrooms. This comes after the Education (School Premises) Regulations 1999 were replaced in 2012 by regulations which do not stipulate a minimum temperature. However, the National Education Union advises a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius for classrooms, while the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 recommend a 'reasonable' temperature, typically at least 16 degrees Celsius, for all workplaces, including schools.