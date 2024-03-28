North Wales Hospitals Face Scrutiny After Series of 'Never Events' Including Misplaced Contraceptive Coil

February 2023 saw a series of alarming patient safety incidents, termed 'never events', unfold within the Betsi Cadwaladr health board hospitals in North Wales. Among these were a new mother being mistakenly fitted with a contraceptive coil intended for another patient post-Caesarean section, an almost erroneous toe amputation, and the improper intravenous administration of oral medication. These incidents have raised significant concerns about patient safety and procedural adherence, prompting a detailed investigation by the health board.

Series of Unfortunate Events

The first incident involved a major mix-up where a new mother was incorrectly fitted with a contraceptive device that was meant for another patient. This error occurred due to changes in the patient list order to accommodate an increase in category for the patient. In a separate incident, a surgical mistake nearly led to the wrong toe being amputated on a patient due for surgery on two other toes. Fortunately, the error was identified in time, and the correct procedure was carried out. Lastly, a patient unable to take oral medication had their medication administered intravenously after being mistakenly mixed with water, highlighting a grave error in medication administration.

Investigation and Response

These 'never events' have prompted an urgent review by the Betsi Cadwaladr health board. According to NHS Wales, a 'never event' is a serious, largely preventable patient safety incident that should not have occurred if proper preventative measures were in place. With 12 of the 37 never events reported in Wales between April 2021 and March 2022 occurring within the Betsi Cadwaladr health board's hospitals, there is a clear indication that systemic improvements are necessary to enhance patient safety. The Welsh government's deputy chief medical officer, Chris Jones, emphasized the importance of identifying, investigating, and learning from such incidents to mitigate potential weaknesses in fundamental safety processes.

Looking Forward

The Betsi Cadwaladr health board is set to discuss these incidents in detail at an upcoming meeting at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, Conwy. This discussion aims not only to address the specific errors but also to examine broader systemic issues that may contribute to such preventable mistakes. As healthcare professionals and the public await the outcomes of this meeting, there is a collective hope for the implementation of more robust safety protocols and training programs to prevent future incidents. The focus now turns to how the health board will respond to these events and what measures will be introduced to safeguard patient well-being in North Wales's hospitals.