North Shore Health Department and Fire and Rescue Combine Forces in Shared Office Space

In an unprecedented collaborative move, the North Shore Health Department (NSHD) and North Shore Fire and Rescue (NSFR) are gearing up for a relocation to a shared office space in Glendale. Situated at 5901 N. Milwaukee River Parkway, the new facility is presently under construction and is projected to commence operations by early May.

Consolidated Space for Enhanced Functionality

The new shared facility will house Fire Station 82, administrative offices, a fleet maintenance facility, and NSHD offices. The NSHD is set to relocate from its existing bases in Brown Deer and Shorewood to this centralized location. The new setup is part of a $12 million project that kicked off in early 2023, with NSFR covering most of the costs.

Fostering Partnership and Improving Efficiencies

The shared office space is a calculated step towards bolstering the partnership between the two departments. The objective is clear: improve efficiencies and elevate service quality for the seven communities within their jurisdiction. The NSHD has agreed to pay a 'mortgage' to NSFR, and will gain ownership of their space after a span of 20 years.

Collaborative Hiring to Address Service Calls

Apart from the physical relocation, NSFR and NSHD are also jointly hiring a case manager. This move aims to address the increasing volume of service calls, acting as a countermeasure to the refusal by overseeing municipalities to NSFR's initial request for hiring additional ambulance service personnel.