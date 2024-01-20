North Port Man Recovers from Hit-and-Run Incident, Appeals for Justice

North Port resident, Zachary Edmonds, experienced a harrowing New Year's Eve that culminated in significant injuries caused by a hit-and-run incident. Edmonds was assisting his girlfriend, Jadziah Earle, who had found herself stranded on the highway due to a depleted gas tank. As he was refueling Earle's car on the highway shoulder, an unidentified driver struck him and sped off, leaving him in a dire state.

A Grievous Encounter

Edmonds vividly recalls the moment of impact. He was on the side of the car, diligently pouring fuel into Earle's car when the hit-and-run driver collided with him. The incident resulted in extensive soft tissue damage, lacerations, and a broken arm for Edmonds. Despite the severity of his injuries, Edmonds expressed profound gratitude for being alive, defying the odds of such a perilous encounter.

Earle, who was previously excited to commence her journey in nursing school, was compelled to postpone her start date. The sudden turn of events pressed her into immediate caregiving for Edmonds, a role she embraced with the same nurturing spirit she had intended to bring to her future nursing career. The incident not only impacted Edmonds physically but also disrupted the couple's plans and aspirations.