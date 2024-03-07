North of England Left Behind: London and Cambridge Clinch £187.8M in Health Research Funding

Recent figures have unveiled a stark disparity in health research infrastructure funding across the UK, spotlighting the significant financial advantage enjoyed by London's Francis Crick Institute and Cambridge's Sanger Institute over the entire North of England in 2022. While the two research centers received a combined £187.8 million, the North was allocated a mere £48 million, igniting calls from Northern health leaders for the government to address these regional inequalities promptly.

Advertisment

Government's Response and Initiatives

The latest analysis by the Northern Health Science Alliance (NHSA) has shed light on the uneven distribution of health research funding in the UK. Notably, the North of England received £405 million for research funding in 2022, dwarfed by the £1.69 billion awarded to London, Oxford, and Cambridge. This disparity has prompted 22 Northern health and life sciences leaders to pen a letter to the Prime Minister, urging immediate action to rectify the significant regional inequalities in funding. Greater Manchester emerged as the Northern region with the highest direct funding per person at £42.10, still lagging significantly behind London at £102.37 and Cambridgeshire at £337.85 per person.

In response to the growing calls for equitable funding, the government has reiterated its commitment to investing £20 billion annually in R&D across the UK by 2025, alongside setting a target to increase public investment in R&D outside the Greater South East by at least 40% by 2030. Moreover, recent months have seen the announcement of public funding for several Northern projects, including a £21 million investment in Stockport-based UK Biobank for a new facility at Manchester Science Park. However, critics argue that these measures fall short of the needed 'seismic shift' to genuinely level the playing field between the North and the South.

Looking Forward

The funding imbalance underscores a broader challenge of regional inequality in the UK, with the North of England's health and life sciences sector at risk of being perpetually overshadowed by its Southern counterparts. Despite government pledges and investments, the trajectory suggests a slow march towards parity, with NHSA projecting that at the current rate, the funding gap per person between the North and South will not close until 2082. As Northern leaders stand ready to support a rebalancing of life science investment, the unfolding scenario beckons a more aggressive, coherent policy approach to ensure equitable support for innovation and talent across the UK.