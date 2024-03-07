North Midlands Hospitals Face Surge in C-diff Infections, Exceeding Annual Projections

Healthcare professionals at University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) are grappling with a significant rise in Clostridium difficile (C-diff) infections, recording nearly double the expected cases from April to December last year. With 141 instances reported, compared to the forecasted 76, the trust has initiated a comprehensive response to tackle the outbreak. Monthly figures hit a high of 20 cases in September, though a recent decrease has been noted, with January seeing 12 cases - still above the target of eight per month.

Unpacking the Challenge

At the heart of the matter is C-diff, a bacterium that can cause severe gastrointestinal issues, especially in hospital environments. The trust's quality governance committee, led by Professor Andy Hassell, acknowledges the complexity of controlling C-diff infections despite rigorous efforts. A dedicated 'task and finish' group has been established to spearhead initiatives aimed at reducing infection rates. Trust chair David Wakefield expressed concern over the persistently high numbers and sought detailed plans for improvement.

Investigative Measures and Comparative Analysis

Chief nurse Ann-Marie Riley highlighted the trust's proactive stance, noting ongoing investigations to pinpoint differences in practice between UHNM and lower-infection-rate trusts. Despite identifying standard practices in sample collection, cleanliness, and antibiotic usage, the trust continues to search for improvement areas. Insights from better-performing trusts across the country, particularly those in the southern regions, are being analyzed for potential adoption.

Looking Ahead: A Path to Reduction

UHNM's commitment to lowering C-diff infection rates remains unwavering. The trust is exploring every avenue to identify effective strategies, drawing on national best practices. Although recent months have seen a decline in cases, the journey towards achieving and sustaining target levels is ongoing. By leveraging internal and external expertise, UHNM aims to enhance patient safety and care quality, underscoring the importance of continuous improvement in healthcare settings.