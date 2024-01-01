en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

North London’s Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
North London’s Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders

The Royal Free hospital children’s school in Camden, North London, has launched a program at the refurbished Konstam Centre to support students who refuse to attend school due to medical or mental health challenges, often termed as ’emotionally based school avoiders.’ The program offers a beacon of hope for students like Rex, who grappled with severe mental health issues during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to chronic depression, anxiety, and an aversion to traditional schooling. The hospital school’s program has provided an environment where Rex could thrive, achieving remarkable GCSE results and progressing to A levels in a mainstream sixth form.

Reviving the Konstam Centre

The Konstam Centre, originally a children’s health clinic from 1924, has undergone a transformation to provide a variety of programs to assist children like Rex. The centre now provides therapy, support, and innovative programs, with a capacity of 50 children. The refurbishment has resulted in a smaller, quieter, and less intimidating environment, which is essential for children who have struggled with traditional schooling due to sensory overload and social difficulties.

Admission and Funding

Admittance to the Konstam Centre requires referral by a medical professional, social worker, or school leader, with funding agreements from the child’s current school. Each case is reviewed by a panel to determine eligibility. The centre’s development and success are the result of collaborations between local authority maintained schools.

The School’s Expectation and Success

Alex Yates, the headteacher, emphasizes that the school provides intensive support but also expects a high level of participation and effort from students. The success of the centre, which is attributed to the continued support and investment from Camden’s school inclusion team and local headteachers, is a testament to the effectiveness of the program and the tenacity of its students.

0
Education Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ELI's Climate Judiciary Project: Shaping the Future of Climate Change Litigation

By Israel Ojoko

NIT Tiruchirappalli Invites Applications for Junior Research Fellow Position

By Rafia Tasleem

Belgravia's Gem: The Goring Hotel's Social Impact Through the Hotel School

By Bijay Laxmi

Navigating the UPSC Civil Services Interview: Expert Insights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shelling at Ukrainian University Escalates Ongoing Conflict ...
@Education · 2 hours
Shelling at Ukrainian University Escalates Ongoing Conflict ...
heart comment 0
SHUATS Vice Chancellor Arrested: Unrest and Uncertainty Grip University

By Dil Bar Irshad

SHUATS Vice Chancellor Arrested: Unrest and Uncertainty Grip University
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers

By Israel Ojoko

South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Andhra Pradesh Embarks on a Transformative Journey in School Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Andhra Pradesh Embarks on a Transformative Journey in School Education
CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students

By Dil Bar Irshad

CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
43 seconds
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
1 min
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
3 mins
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
4 mins
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
4 mins
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
4 mins
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
4 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
7 mins
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
APM Calls for Accountability in Nigeria's New Year; NUPRC Reveals 2024 Action Plan
7 mins
APM Calls for Accountability in Nigeria's New Year; NUPRC Reveals 2024 Action Plan
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
19 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
26 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app