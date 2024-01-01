North London’s Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders

The Royal Free hospital children’s school in Camden, North London, has launched a program at the refurbished Konstam Centre to support students who refuse to attend school due to medical or mental health challenges, often termed as ’emotionally based school avoiders.’ The program offers a beacon of hope for students like Rex, who grappled with severe mental health issues during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to chronic depression, anxiety, and an aversion to traditional schooling. The hospital school’s program has provided an environment where Rex could thrive, achieving remarkable GCSE results and progressing to A levels in a mainstream sixth form.

Reviving the Konstam Centre

The Konstam Centre, originally a children’s health clinic from 1924, has undergone a transformation to provide a variety of programs to assist children like Rex. The centre now provides therapy, support, and innovative programs, with a capacity of 50 children. The refurbishment has resulted in a smaller, quieter, and less intimidating environment, which is essential for children who have struggled with traditional schooling due to sensory overload and social difficulties.

Admission and Funding

Admittance to the Konstam Centre requires referral by a medical professional, social worker, or school leader, with funding agreements from the child’s current school. Each case is reviewed by a panel to determine eligibility. The centre’s development and success are the result of collaborations between local authority maintained schools.

The School’s Expectation and Success

Alex Yates, the headteacher, emphasizes that the school provides intensive support but also expects a high level of participation and effort from students. The success of the centre, which is attributed to the continued support and investment from Camden’s school inclusion team and local headteachers, is a testament to the effectiveness of the program and the tenacity of its students.