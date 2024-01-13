North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports

North India is in the grips of a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging to extreme lows. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi, among other regions, has recorded its coldest morning this winter, with temperatures dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. Dense fog has accompanied the cold wave, leading to disruptions in train operations and flight schedules.

Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana as the cold wave conditions show no signs of abating. Regions of northwest India are expected to remain under the influence of thick fog and cold wave conditions for the next three to four days. The cold wave has had a significant impact on daily life, with citizens seeking refuge in night shelters and various train services running late due to prevailing weather conditions.

Impact on Daily Life and Transportation

The cold wave has had far-reaching effects, disrupting daily routines and impacting transportation. Visibility has significantly dropped in many parts of North India, affecting movement. Several trains, including the Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, were delayed in reaching Delhi. Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have also been hampered due to the dense fog. The national capital is expected to continue experiencing partly cloudy skies with dense fog in the morning, and the minimum temperature is anticipated to remain below 5 degrees Celsius for a second consecutive day.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

According to the IMD, North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, will likely experience severe cold wave conditions until Sunday, 14 January. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of North India, with a predicted gradual fall by 2-3°C in central and east India over the next three days. The IMD also forecasts the cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains in certain areas and the arrival of a fresh Western disturbance in the Western Himalayan region from Tuesday.