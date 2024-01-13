en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports

North India is in the grips of a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging to extreme lows. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi, among other regions, has recorded its coldest morning this winter, with temperatures dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. Dense fog has accompanied the cold wave, leading to disruptions in train operations and flight schedules.

Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana as the cold wave conditions show no signs of abating. Regions of northwest India are expected to remain under the influence of thick fog and cold wave conditions for the next three to four days. The cold wave has had a significant impact on daily life, with citizens seeking refuge in night shelters and various train services running late due to prevailing weather conditions.

Impact on Daily Life and Transportation

The cold wave has had far-reaching effects, disrupting daily routines and impacting transportation. Visibility has significantly dropped in many parts of North India, affecting movement. Several trains, including the Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, were delayed in reaching Delhi. Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have also been hampered due to the dense fog. The national capital is expected to continue experiencing partly cloudy skies with dense fog in the morning, and the minimum temperature is anticipated to remain below 5 degrees Celsius for a second consecutive day.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

According to the IMD, North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, will likely experience severe cold wave conditions until Sunday, 14 January. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of North India, with a predicted gradual fall by 2-3°C in central and east India over the next three days. The IMD also forecasts the cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains in certain areas and the arrival of a fresh Western disturbance in the Western Himalayan region from Tuesday.

0
Health India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
In an unexpected turn of fitness trends, the United Kingdom is witnessing an upsurge in the popularity of indoor climbing, specifically bouldering, with participant numbers projected to rise by nearly 15% this year. A sport once relegated to the fringe, bouldering has witnessed exponential growth over the decade. A decade ago, London was home to
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
13 mins ago
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
13 mins ago
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
8 mins ago
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
9 mins ago
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
10 mins ago
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
36 seconds
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
3 mins
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
3 mins
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
3 mins
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
5 mins
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
7 mins
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
8 mins
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
8 mins
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
8 mins
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app