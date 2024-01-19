North Dakota Announces Recipients of Opioid Settlement Fund Grants

In a significant stride towards combating the opioid epidemic, the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced the beneficiaries of the North Dakota Opioid Settlement Fund (OSF) Grant awards. The grants, aimed at bolstering initiatives for the prevention, treatment, and recovery of opioid use, will also fortify the behavioral health workforce.

A Monumental Allocation

According to Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, North Dakota is primed to receive a considerable sum of approximately $60 million in opioid settlement funds over the ensuing 18 years. The settlement represents a seminal opportunity for the state to invest heavily in services geared towards preventing addiction and curtailing opioid-related fatalities.

Legislative Backing

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers greenlit the North Dakota Century Code ": 50-36," thereby establishing the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. In addition, they allocated a sizable $8 million from the OSF to HHS for the 2023-2025 biennium. Notably, at least 20% of this fund is earmarked for initiatives concentrated on opioid use and overdose prevention.

Overwhelming Response and Gratitude

The HHS Behavioral Health Division received an overwhelming response with 65 applications requesting around $59 million. The division expressed its gratitude towards organizations that are committed to addressing the pressing behavioral health needs.

Recipients and Funding

Out of the numerous applicants, a total of 14 recipients were selected for the grants. These grants are financed through the national opioid settlement with manufacturers and distributors. As part of the settlement, an advisory committee has been established and the funds must be utilized in compliance with Exhibit E of the settlement documents. It is compulsory for all awarded funds to be used by June 30, 2025.