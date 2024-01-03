en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

North Carolina’s Child Fatality Task Force Targets 2024: Tackling Social Media Addiction and Enhancing Child Safety

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
North Carolina’s Child Fatality Task Force Targets 2024: Tackling Social Media Addiction and Enhancing Child Safety

In an ambitious pursuit of child health and safety, North Carolina’s Child Fatality Task Force, a canvas of volunteer experts and state leaders, is setting the stage for 2024. The task force is looking to extend the progress made in previous years, with a focus on new-age challenges. The key points on their agenda include countering the detrimental impacts of addictive social media algorithms on youth mental health and securing ongoing funding for augmented school health personnel.

Addressing the Social Media Menace

Engrossment in social media has seen a significant rise among teenagers, according to the Pew Research Center, with concerns about a burgeoning mental health crisis among youth. The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has issued a stark warning about the potential role of social media in exacerbating this crisis. The Child Fatality Task Force is taking these warnings seriously, advocating for legislative measures to modify these potentially harmful algorithms. Sam Hiner, executive director of the Young People’s Alliance, underscored the hazards of social media algorithms, which often promote damaging content to impressionable young minds.

Advocating for a Healthier School Environment

On a parallel track, North Carolina’s schools are grappling with a shortage of health personnel, falling short of national recommendations. Recognizing this shortfall, the task force is advocating for sustained funding to bridge this gap. Temporary funding for hiring additional school health positions has been included, but concerns persist about maintaining adequate staffing levels in the long run.

Endorsing the N.C. SAFE Campaign

To address another alarming statistic, the task force is continuing to endorse the N.C. SAFE campaign. Firearms have now surpassed vehicle crashes as the leading cause of injury-related deaths among youth in the state. The campaign is focused on educating people about firearm safety, a move that the task force believes is crucial in reducing these tragic incidents. The task force is lobbying for dedicated funding to keep this campaign alive and effective.

The Child Fatality Task Force is set to finalize its 2024 action agenda on February 29, encapsulating these initiatives and more. Their goal is to incorporate these recommendations into an annual report which will be presented to the governor and General Assembly, as they continue to strive for a safer and healthier future for the young citizens of North Carolina.

0
Health Social Issues United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
20 seconds ago
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
NYU Langone Health has made a strategic move by appointing Dr. Ted T. Lee, a leading luminary in the field of minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, as the director of the Division of Minimally Invasive and Specialty Gynecologic Surgery and chief of surgical innovation for gynecology. Dr. Lee, renowned for his substantial contributions, particularly in the
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
4 mins ago
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
4 mins ago
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
2 mins ago
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
3 mins ago
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
3 mins ago
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
20 seconds
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
Doncaster Rovers Secure Conor Carty on Loan from Bolton
50 seconds
Doncaster Rovers Secure Conor Carty on Loan from Bolton
Fallon Henley Defeats Tiffany Stratton in 'Servant or Ranch Hand' Match at WWE's NXT
56 seconds
Fallon Henley Defeats Tiffany Stratton in 'Servant or Ranch Hand' Match at WWE's NXT
Darts Championship Final Mired in Scarf Controversy
57 seconds
Darts Championship Final Mired in Scarf Controversy
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Enlists Volleyball Star to Boost Rebounding Performance
1 min
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Enlists Volleyball Star to Boost Rebounding Performance
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
1 min
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
2 mins
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
2 mins
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
2 mins
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app