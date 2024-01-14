North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws

A six-year-old boy in North Carolina faced a near-death experience after accidentally consuming a large dose of Delta-9 THC candy, which he believed to be Skittles. The candy, which contained 13 times the recommended adult dosage of THC, was sourced from The Common Market in Charlotte. The child’s mother, Catherine Buttereit, was completely unaware of the psychoactive substance in the candy, having received no warning or request for identification at the time of purchase. Despite the presence of THC being mentioned on the packaging, North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall opined that such labels can often be overlooked and may prove misleading.

Immediate Consequences

The young boy, who weighs just around 40 pounds, started experiencing a burning sensation in his pelvic area, severe head pain, stomach discomfort, and a chilling sensation in his chest soon after consuming around 30 to 40 pieces of the candy. The severity of the symptoms triggered an emergency 911 call, resulting in a six-hour visit to the ER. After a long rest of over 17 hours, the child woke up with the pain subsided.

THC-Infused Candies – A Rising Concern

This incident is barely unique, as North Carolina is currently grappling with a surge in counterfeit THC-laced products that closely resemble popular snack brands. Reports of cannabis edible poisonings among children have skyrocketed in recent years, with poison control centers receiving 6,379 reports in 2022, a significant increase from 816 in 2018. The Common Market, following this incident, has stopped selling THC candies and maintains that its staff is trained to educate customers about THC products.

King Canna Freeze Fried Zkittlez – A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

The candies consumed by the child were marketed as ‘King Canna Freeze Fried Zkittlez’ with a label indicating 300MG Delta-9 and a small mark for consumption by individuals over 21. The incident has brought into focus the need for stricter regulations on the labeling and marketing of such potent substances, especially those that can be easily mistaken for harmless, popular brands of snacks by unsuspecting children and adults alike.