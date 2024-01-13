North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal

North Augusta, South Carolina, is poised to break new grounds in cancer treatment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Radiation Oncology Treatment facility. This evolution in healthcare comes in the wake of the Certificate of Need (CON) requirement repeal, a decision that promises to expedite and enhance medical care accessibility for residents of both South Carolina and Georgia.

Revolutionizing Oncology Treatment

The $30 million project, masterminded by Brett Brannon of Palmetto Peach Development, involves the transformation of the former Medac building into the Augusta Oncology Multispecialty Clinic. The clinic is projected to provide both chemotherapy and radiation treatments on-site by the end of the year or early next year.

Impacts on the Local Economy

The new development is expected to generate 250 new jobs in North Augusta, thereby providing a significant boost to the local economy. More than just an economic stimulant, the facility will revolutionize cancer care by providing integrated treatments in one location. This setup aims to minimize patient stress and travel, ensuring a more holistic approach to cancer treatment.

A Vision for the Future

The full repeal of the CON regulations in South Carolina is set for completion by 2027. This move serves as part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare access and stimulate economic growth within the community. The former occupant of the building, Medac, which was acquired by Coronis Health last year, will be moving across the street to an $18 million development known as Beacon Bluff. This strategic relocation ensures the retention of existing jobs, adding further economic advantages to North Augusta.