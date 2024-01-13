en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal

North Augusta, South Carolina, is poised to break new grounds in cancer treatment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Radiation Oncology Treatment facility. This evolution in healthcare comes in the wake of the Certificate of Need (CON) requirement repeal, a decision that promises to expedite and enhance medical care accessibility for residents of both South Carolina and Georgia.

Revolutionizing Oncology Treatment

The $30 million project, masterminded by Brett Brannon of Palmetto Peach Development, involves the transformation of the former Medac building into the Augusta Oncology Multispecialty Clinic. The clinic is projected to provide both chemotherapy and radiation treatments on-site by the end of the year or early next year.

Impacts on the Local Economy

The new development is expected to generate 250 new jobs in North Augusta, thereby providing a significant boost to the local economy. More than just an economic stimulant, the facility will revolutionize cancer care by providing integrated treatments in one location. This setup aims to minimize patient stress and travel, ensuring a more holistic approach to cancer treatment.

A Vision for the Future

The full repeal of the CON regulations in South Carolina is set for completion by 2027. This move serves as part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare access and stimulate economic growth within the community. The former occupant of the building, Medac, which was acquired by Coronis Health last year, will be moving across the street to an $18 million development known as Beacon Bluff. This strategic relocation ensures the retention of existing jobs, adding further economic advantages to North Augusta.

0
Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
British children’s average height rankings have witnessed a significant drop since the 1980s. The Labour Party, during its campaign launch for enhancing children’s health, highlighted this marked shift. British five-year-old girls have slipped by 27 places, while boys of the same age have plummeted by 33 places in global height rankings. International Comparisons This shift
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
26 mins ago
Chinese Scientists Create Lethal Virus: Potential Risk to Humans
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
34 mins ago
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
21 mins ago
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
22 mins ago
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
24 mins ago
Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
28 seconds
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
1 min
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
1 min
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
2 mins
British Children's Height Rankings Drop: Labour Party Proposes Health Plan
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
2 mins
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
3 mins
Brad Howard Enters Race for Iredell County Board of Commissioners
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
5 mins
Historic Win for France in Men's Super-G as Sarrazin Triumphs
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
6 mins
MSNBC Launches 'The Weekend' with Co-hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
10 mins
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
56 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app