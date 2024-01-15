en English
Emerging Markets

North America Clinical Trials Market Set for Robust Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
North America Clinical Trials Market Set for Robust Growth

In a revealing insight into the healthcare landscape, the North America Clinical Trials Market is expanding briskly, driven by the need for efficient trial management, integration of advanced technologies, and patient-centric approaches. The market is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% until 2032. The report throws light on several critical factors such as the impact of COVID-19, market size, growth, segmentation, and trends.

Driving Forces Behind the Market Growth

Emerging markets, R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies, and the prevalence of diseases are the main catalysts propelling this growth. A significant factor is the dominance of Stage III trials in the market, with Stage I trials predicted to experience rapid growth. The report also explores the competitive landscape, market dynamics, phases of clinical trials, therapeutic areas, and strategies for patient recruitment and retention.

Technological Advancements and Market Players

Technological advancements such as Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and sponsors, diversity and inclusion initiatives, real-world evidence, international collaboration, and data security and privacy concerns are also analyzed. The pharmaceutical chemicals market in North America, for instance, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching a valuation of US$339.3 billion by 2031. Market stalwarts include BASF SE, Lonza Group, and Celanese Corporation.

Global Clinical Trial Software Market

The global clinical trial software market is another area witnessing substantial growth. It is being propelled by the rising complexities of clinical trials, the increased demand for innovative and efficient solutions, and the emphasis on ensuring data integrity and compliance with regulatory requirements. Emerging trends in this market include the adoption of cloud-based solutions, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and the surge in mobile clinical trial software applications. Dominating players in this market include Castor EDC, Clinical Conductor CTMS, Medrio, OpenClinica, ClinCapture, DFdiscover, ClinPlus CTMS, Dacima Clinical Suite, Smartsheet, Snappii, and RealTime CTMS.

The comprehensive report is a treasure trove of valuable insights for executives, decision-makers, investors, and market participants, providing strategic insights and predictions to facilitate robust planning and decision-making.

Emerging Markets Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

