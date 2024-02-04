Norfolk Navy Shipyard to Test Water Wells amid PFAS Contamination Fears

The Norfolk Navy Shipyard, in an effort to address potential water contamination concerns, has declared its intention to open its doors to the public. The event aims to shed light on plans to test drinking water wells in the areas surrounding the St. Juliens Creek Annex located in Chesapeake, Virginia. This initiative comes in the wake of potential contamination arising from the use of firefighting foam and other materials at the base that may contain polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Open House: A Platform for Clarity

The open house event will provide the community members an opportunity to interact directly with the project team. This team comprises representatives from the Navy as well as federal and state agencies. Participants will gain insights into the proposed testing process, and they will learn how to request water sampling for their wells.

Visual Aids to Enhance Understanding

The event will feature exhibits that include maps and photographs related to the environmental work being conducted at the Annex. These visual aids aim to provide a clear understanding of the extent and nature of the work involved. They will also present an opportunity for the public to appreciate the efforts in place to address any potential environmental issues.

Event Details

The open house is set to take place on Tuesday, February 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The venue is the G.A. Treakle Elementary School gymnasium, located at 2500 Gilmerton Road, in Chesapeake. The event serves as a platform for transparency, giving the public access to information about the proposed environmental interventions.