en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Norfolk Geriatrician with Incurable Cancer Leads Fundraising Walk for Awareness

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Norfolk Geriatrician with Incurable Cancer Leads Fundraising Walk for Awareness

Dr. Aban Dasgupta, a dedicated geriatrician at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston-on-sea, Norfolk, has been diagnosed with incurable pancreatic cancer. Despite the daunting prognosis, he has taken a stand to combat the disease not just for himself, but for the community at large.

The Stroll for a Cause

With an indomitable spirit, Dr. Dasgupta orchestrated a fundraising walk through the picturesque town of Gorleston. The event was not merely to raise funds, but to amplify awareness about pancreatic cancer, its symptoms, and its potential to afflict individuals across age groups.

Highlighting the Unseen Enemy

Dr. Dasgupta stressed the importance of recognizing subtle signs of pancreatic cancer such as slight stomach pain, yellowing of the eyes, and changes in urine colour. He urged individuals to seek immediate consultation with their GP for swift diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, his own diagnosis came too late for surgical intervention, but he remains undeterred, gearing up to commence chemotherapy.

Overwhelming Support and Success

Supported by colleagues and buoyed by an incredible turnout, the fundraising walk was a resounding success. It raised approximately £500 for Ward 12, where Dr. Dasgupta serves patients over 65. The funds will be directed towards enhancing the ward’s amenities with basic necessities such as water filters, coolers, and comfortable chairs for visiting families.

Dr. Dasgupta’s commitment to his cause, even in the face of his own adversity, is a testament to his dedication to his profession and his patients. His efforts have not only raised funds but have also shed light on a disease that often goes unnoticed until it is too late.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 mins ago
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
In the heartland of Zambia, the Bangweulu Member of Parliament, Anthony Kasandwe, has expressed his deep concern over the relentless cholera outbreak that’s been plaguing the country since the onset of 2024. An ambitious nation, Zambia had earlier committed to eradicating cholera by 2030. However, the recurring outbreaks are a glaring testament to the struggle
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM's Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations
25 mins ago
Uganda in Focus: NDA Crackdown, PM's Call for Public Support, and NAM Summit Preparations
Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession
33 mins ago
Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession
HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams
12 mins ago
HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams
Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More
16 mins ago
Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More
Nigeria's Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy
18 mins ago
Nigeria's Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Mass Demonstration at White House Calls for Halt to Israeli Military Action in Gaza
3 mins
Mass Demonstration at White House Calls for Halt to Israeli Military Action in Gaza
John Mahama's Firm Stand Against Corruption: A Call for Collective Responsibility
5 mins
John Mahama's Firm Stand Against Corruption: A Call for Collective Responsibility
Australian Dane Sweeny Shocks Tennis World with Near Upset
8 mins
Australian Dane Sweeny Shocks Tennis World with Near Upset
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
12 mins
Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak
HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams
12 mins
HCMC Proposes Ban on Drug Sales via Social Media and Livestreams
Keir Starmer Grilled on Military Actions and Party Politics on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'
14 mins
Keir Starmer Grilled on Military Actions and Party Politics on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'
Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More
16 mins
Weekly News Roundup: Education Policy Concerns, Political Updates, Public Health Measures, and More
Nigeria's Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy
18 mins
Nigeria's Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy
Islamic Movement of Nigeria Protests Against Gaza Bombing and US-led Attack on Yemen
18 mins
Islamic Movement of Nigeria Protests Against Gaza Bombing and US-led Attack on Yemen
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
37 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
13 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app