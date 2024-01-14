Norfolk Geriatrician with Incurable Cancer Leads Fundraising Walk for Awareness

Dr. Aban Dasgupta, a dedicated geriatrician at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston-on-sea, Norfolk, has been diagnosed with incurable pancreatic cancer. Despite the daunting prognosis, he has taken a stand to combat the disease not just for himself, but for the community at large.

The Stroll for a Cause

With an indomitable spirit, Dr. Dasgupta orchestrated a fundraising walk through the picturesque town of Gorleston. The event was not merely to raise funds, but to amplify awareness about pancreatic cancer, its symptoms, and its potential to afflict individuals across age groups.

Highlighting the Unseen Enemy

Dr. Dasgupta stressed the importance of recognizing subtle signs of pancreatic cancer such as slight stomach pain, yellowing of the eyes, and changes in urine colour. He urged individuals to seek immediate consultation with their GP for swift diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, his own diagnosis came too late for surgical intervention, but he remains undeterred, gearing up to commence chemotherapy.

Overwhelming Support and Success

Supported by colleagues and buoyed by an incredible turnout, the fundraising walk was a resounding success. It raised approximately £500 for Ward 12, where Dr. Dasgupta serves patients over 65. The funds will be directed towards enhancing the ward’s amenities with basic necessities such as water filters, coolers, and comfortable chairs for visiting families.

Dr. Dasgupta’s commitment to his cause, even in the face of his own adversity, is a testament to his dedication to his profession and his patients. His efforts have not only raised funds but have also shed light on a disease that often goes unnoticed until it is too late.