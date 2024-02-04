Nonprofit Releases 'Moving Through Cancer', a Film Advocating Exercise in Cancer Therapy

On February 4, 2024, World Cancer Day, the nonprofit Fund for Sustainable Tomorrows unveiled its maiden independently produced patient education film, 'Moving Through Cancer.' The film, supported entirely by donations, is freely accessible to individuals and organizations emphasizing patient education and support. The film underscores the necessity of integrating physical activity into cancer treatment, a dimension often overlooked in patient advice despite a wealth of research validating its advantages.

'Exercise is Medicine' in Cancer Therapy

The 20-minute film, narrated by four-time cancer survivor and ice-skating champion Scott Hamilton, spotlights successful exercise oncology programs across the U.S. These include the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance in Ohio, GIFT OF LIFE in Texas, and initiatives at the University of California, San Francisco, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The film is a significant contribution to cancer patient education and is a testament to the progress of the 'exercise is medicine in cancer' movement.

ACSM's Initiative and New Resource Page

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) launched a new resource page and social media campaign to endorse the film and the 'exercise is medicine' movement. The film aligns with ACSM's broader initiative to establish exercise as a standard element of cancer care by 2029. Furthermore, the film has been integrated into ACSM's educational offerings, including a new Cancer Exercise Specialist online course and newsletters. The Fund for Sustainable Tomorrows also debuted a dedicated webpage for the film and its awareness campaign.

A Step Forward in Cancer Care

The release of 'Moving Through Cancer' marks a significant stride in cancer patient education and treatment. It underscores the crucial role of exercise as a therapeutic tool in cancer treatment, a concept that is gradually gaining acceptance in the medical community. By showcasing successful exercise oncology programs and championing the 'exercise is medicine' movement, the film sparks hope for a future where exercise becomes a standard part of cancer care.