Health

Non-Doctor Prescribing: Balancing Healthcare Access and Patient Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Task shifting in healthcare, a practice that involves delegating medical responsibilities from doctors to non-doctors, has been proposed as an avenue to broaden access to health services while allowing medical professionals to concentrate on more complex cases. However, this shift ushers in concerns regarding patient safety, particularly in the wake of grave statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicating that medical errors are not only a leading cause of death but also bring about substantial financial burdens, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Medical Errors: A Global Concern

Medical errors, unfortunately, are not confined to inexperienced practitioners but can occur even among seasoned medical professionals. In nations such as the United States, these errors are a leading cause of death, underscoring the magnitude of this issue. Despite these alarming facts, there exists a level of trust within healthcare teams that encourages error correction in a non-blaming culture.

Role of Advanced Nurse Practitioners

Non-doctor healthcare providers, particularly advanced nurse practitioners, have been instrumental in strengthening healthcare systems. A case in point is Jamaica, where such practitioners have become an indispensable part of the healthcare machinery. The practice of non-doctor prescribing has been in place in the United States since the 1970s and in the United Kingdom since 1994. However, the evidence substantiating its effectiveness remains sparse.

Evidence and Knowledge Gaps

A 2016 Cochrane review unearthed some evidence of positive patient outcomes associated with non-doctor prescribing, particularly in controlling blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. However, significant knowledge gaps persist that need to be addressed to shape evidence-based policy making. It is crucial to continuously evaluate the impact of non-doctor prescribing on healthcare quality, patient safety, and clinical effectiveness with the ultimate objective of maintaining the health of individuals and populations at large.

Health Jamaica United States
