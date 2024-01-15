en English
Health

Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors

In a recent episode of Biola Bayo’s ‘Talk to B’ podcast, renowned Nollywood actress and content creator, Olaide Oyedeji, disclosed personal struggles and heartbreaking experiences that have significantly shaped her life. Oyedeji’s candid revelations stirred mixed reactions in the public sphere, underscoring the often overlooked human element behind her celebrity status.

Olaide’s Heartrending Revelations

Oyedeji opened up about the pain of losing her first daughter, who was born prematurely and tragically succumbed to an infection. She confided in the emotional and physical toll of her daughter’s illness, highlighting the agony of watching her child connected to a feeding tube. She further spoke about undergoing five surgical operations during her children’s birth, a harrowing experience that compounded her grief over the loss of her first child.

Debunking Rumors and Seeking Empathy

In the same vein, Oyedeji categorically denied rumors that had previously circulated, alleging that her substance intake had directly resulted in her child’s premature death. She vehemently refuted this claim, which had been propagated by a blogger, emphasizing the hurt and damage such unfounded allegations can inflict. Oyedeji also brought to light that her daughter’s birth granted her German documents, facilitating her stay abroad and challenging the notion that her life was without its share of hardship.

Public Response and Reflections on Social Media

The response to Oyedeji’s emotional revelations was a mix of sympathy and admiration for her resilience, with many commenting on the negative influence of social media and the damage it can wreak on individuals’ lives. In a separate plea, Oyedeji requested public prayers following her second body enhancement operation, acknowledging that some might question her deservingness of such support. Her request serves as a stark reminder of the personal struggles often hidden behind the glitz and glamour of stardom.

Health Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

