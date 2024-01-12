Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th

In a commendable achievement, Noida has been declared the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh, securing the first position within the state according to the latest Swachh Bharat rankings. The city has made significant strides in waste management and cleanliness standards, scoring a perfect 100% in doorstep waste collection, though falling short in waste segregation at source with a score of 74%.

Noida’s National Ranking

On the national front, Noida ranked 14th among cities with a population exceeding 1 lakh. This position marks a drop from its previous 5th place ranking in the 1-10 lakh population category. Lokesh M, the CEO of Noida Authority, has highlighted that Noida would have claimed the second spot if the 3-10 lakh population category had been considered, as it was in the last survey.

A Journey from 324th to 14th

Reflecting on Noida’s journey, officials from the Noida Authority emphasized the progress made since 2018, when the city ranked a lowly 324th. In order to improve the city’s ranking and cleanliness, several initiatives were undertaken. The measures included installing separate dustbins, implementing a centralized garbage collection system, employing 5,000 workers for waste collection, deploying road sweeping machines, enforcing a ban on single-use plastic, and launching awareness campaigns on waste reduction.

Residents’ Concerns and Future Goals

Despite these achievements, some residents have voiced concerns over the actual practice of waste segregation. They noted that waste was not being sorted properly before being sent to treatment plants. Yet, Noida scored a 100% in treating waste at bio-remediation plants. The city also received a ‘water plus’ certification among Open Defecation Free (ODF) cities and a five-star rating as a garbage-free city. However, Noida had aimed higher, aspiring for a seven-star rating. These improvements and the constructive feedback from residents reflect the city’s commitment to enhancing its waste management and cleanliness standards even further in the coming years.