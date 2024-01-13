en English
Health

Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
In a dramatic incident, a renowned doctor in Noida, Dr. Satyendra, suffered a heart attack while conducting an eye surgery at the city’s district hospital on January 9. The immediate intervention of his fellow doctors, who acted promptly upon noticing Dr. Satyendra’s alarming symptoms of sweating and anxiety, played a crucial role in saving his life.

Sudden Heart Attack during Surgery

As the experienced surgeon was in the middle of performing an eye surgery, he suddenly started to feel sweaty and anxious. Sensing the potential severity of the situation, his colleagues wasted no time in rushing him to the emergency ward. An Electrocardiogram (ECG) test was immediately conducted which revealed a serious medical condition.

Swift Medical Intervention Saves Life

Dr. Satyendra was promptly transferred to Felix Hospital for a more comprehensive evaluation. It was discovered that a critical nerve connecting his heart to another organ was fully blocked – a condition that could have led to fatal consequences. An emergency angioplasty procedure was performed to remove the 100% blockage, which ultimately saved his life.

Recovering and Beyond Danger

According to Dr. D K Gupta, chairperson of Felix Hospital, Dr. Satyendra is currently out of danger and making steady progress in his recovery. This incident underscores the importance of swift and coordinated medical intervention in emergency situations. It also throws light on the prevalence of heart-related issues among medical professionals and the general public alike. In an unrelated event, a 36-year-old tech professional in Noida recently succumbed to a heart attack while playing cricket. Despite being a COVID survivor and maintaining regular fitness activities, the techie’s sudden death has raised concerns about the rising cases of heart attacks among younger populations.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

