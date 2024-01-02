en English
Health

Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024

As the New Year ushers in, Noel Gallagher, renowned former Oasis member, is embarking on a journey towards health and sobriety. Gallagher, 56, has resolved to abstain from alcohol for the initial half of 2024, a measure aimed at embracing a healthier lifestyle and fostering creativity for his next solo album.

Steering Towards a Healthier Path

After a year steeped in extensive touring and holiday indulgence, Gallagher felt the need to pause and recalibrate. The musician confessed to feeling physically unwell and acknowledged the need to pull the brakes on his drinking habits. His plans extend beyond mere abstinence, focusing on a comprehensive health overhaul to regain his physical fitness.

A Sober Holiday and Anticipation for What’s Next

The first signs of Gallagher’s decision were evident during a quieter than usual holiday season. As 2024 dawned, the musician is not just preparing for a sober stint but is also brimming with anticipation for the coming months dedicated to his health and music. In a recent podcast with Matt Morgan, Gallagher expressed his excitement about the upcoming sober phase of his life.

Returning to the Studio

As part of his New Year’s resolution, Gallagher plans to dive back into the recording studio for his next solo album. The process includes reconfiguring the studio that was altered for mixing and adjusted to accommodate equipment used on tour. This return to the studio signifies Gallagher’s commitment to his music and his readiness to create under a clear-headed, sober mindset.

Gallagher’s Drink Preferences

Gallagher, known for his wit, dismissed the charm of aged alcoholic beverages with a humorous remark, stating that he drinks for the effect, not the taste. He shared his penchant for lager, Guinness, red wine, and the occasional Dark & Stormy cocktail. The musician also confided his fondness for Japanese beer, a taste acquired during his last tour.

In conclusion, Gallagher’s decision to go booze-free, combined with his dedication towards his health and music, marks a promising start to 2024. The musician’s fans worldwide eagerly await his next solo album, hoping that this newfound clarity will inspire some of his best work yet.

Health Music
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

