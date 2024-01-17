No Surprises Act's IDR Process: A Financial Hurdle for Radiologists

A recent study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology points towards a potential financial hurdle for hospital-based specialties, especially radiologists, with the No Surprises Act's independent dispute resolution (IDR) process. The study suggests that the IDR process could be financially unviable for a significant portion of out-of-network claims.

Understanding the IDR Process

The IDR process, a part of the No Surprises Act (NSA), was designed to address disputes between clinicians and payers over payment amounts. However, the study reveals that these measures may limit clinicians' opportunities to contest payer-determined payments and could potentially undermine their bargaining power in contract negotiations. This could have an adverse impact on patient access to in-network care.

Radiologists and the IDR Process

The study further revealed that radiologists rarely break even in payment disputes initiated under the No Surprises Act. The analysis estimated that radiologists broke even for only about 11% to 27% of claims in such disputes, leaving health insurers wielding much of the power. This power imbalance could potentially be harmful to the medical community and the patients they serve.

An In-depth Look at the Data

The research was conducted by the Harvey L Neiman Health Policy Institute and it focused on 1.5 million commercial out-of-network (OON) claims from 2017-2021. The study found that only half to two-thirds of OON claims would result in any net return if submitted through the IDR process. The costs associated with the IDR process, including administrative and entity fees, have been increasing and would require clinicians to expect payment recovery of at least $173 to $455 to break even. This could lead to a significant financial burden on clinicians.

The study underscores the need for a more balanced approach to dispute resolution that protects both clinicians and patients. The findings were published by the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS), a major organization dedicated to advancing medicine through medical imaging and its allied sciences.