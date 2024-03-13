No Smoking Day Urges End to Hotel, Airport Smoking Rooms to Combat Second-Hand Smoke

On No Smoking Day, a collective of doctors, cancer survivors, and hotel associations have called upon the government to eliminate designated smoking rooms in hotels, restaurants, and airports. This move aims to shield the public from the dangers of second-hand smoke, aligning with the objectives to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, for a smoke-free India.

Push for a Healthier Environment

Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, chair of Max Institute of Cancer Care, highlighted the inadequate compliance of designated smoking areas with COTPA requirements, posing severe health risks through second-hand smoke exposure. Nalini Satyanarayan, a victim of passive smoking and health activist, emphasized the need for amending COTPA to disallow smoking entirely in public premises for public health's sake. The proposed changes aim to protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of tobacco, which can cause diseases like lung cancer and heart disease in adults and respiratory issues in children.

Impact on Hospitality and Public Health

G P Sharma, president of the Hospitality Association of Uttar Pradesh, shared that families prefer staying in smoke-free hotels, supporting the initiative to make the hospitality sector completely smoke-free. The government has initiated the COTPA Amendment process with the introduction of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Amendment) Bill, 2020. A recent survey revealed widespread public support for strengthening tobacco control laws, with 72% of respondents recognizing second-hand smoke as a serious health hazard and 88% supporting stronger tobacco control legislation.

The Toll of Tobacco in India

India, home to the world's second-largest tobacco user base, witnesses at least 1.2 million deaths annually due to tobacco-related diseases, as per Dr. Chaturvedi. The push for eliminating smoking areas in public places is part of a broader effort to address the tobacco epidemic, which accounts for 27% of all cancers in India. The amendment of COTPA 2003 and the strengthening of tobacco control policies are crucial steps towards reducing tobacco usage and protecting public health from the dangers of both active and passive smoking.

As the nation observes No Smoking Day, the collective appeal from health advocates, victims of tobacco-related diseases, and industry associations reflects a growing awareness and urgency to combat the tobacco menace. By fostering a completely smoke-free environment, India moves closer to safeguarding its citizens' health, reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases, and setting a precedent for comprehensive tobacco control.