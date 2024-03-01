NMPA Greenlights CARsgen's CAR-T Therapy for Multiple Myeloma, Marking a Milestone in Cancer Treatment

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK) today announced an important milestone in the fight against cancer with the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") of China approving zevorcabtagene autoleucel for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. This approval introduces a new era of personalized medicine in China, addressing an urgent need for effective treatment options in hematologic malignancies.

Revolutionary Treatment Offers New Hope

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel, a pioneering autologous CAR-T cell therapy, targets BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) with high precision. Manufactured by transducing T cells with a lentivirus encoding a CAR that includes a fully human scFv, this therapy has shown promising results in clinical trials. Based on the LUMMICAR STUDY 1, an open-label, multi-center Phase II trial, zevorcabtagene autoleucel demonstrated significant efficacy and a favorable safety profile, offering new hope to patients with few other options.

Tackling the Growing Challenge of Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma, an incurable malignant plasma cell disorder, represents about 10% of all hematologic cancers. With China's aging population and increasing life expectancy, the incidence of this disease is on the rise. By 2030, the prevalence of multiple myeloma in China is expected to grow significantly. Zevorcabtagene autoleucel's approval is a timely response to this growing challenge, offering a potentially transformative treatment option for those battling this relentless disease.

Commitment to Innovation and Patient Care

Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen Therapeutics, expressed his gratitude to the team, investigators, patients, and the broader community for their support. Marking the tenth anniversary of CARsgen, the approval of zevorcabtagene autoleucel stands as a testament to the company's dedication to advancing cancer treatment. "Guided by the vision of 'Making Cancer Curable,' we remain committed to exploring new technologies, expanding our product pipeline, and bringing innovative cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide," said Dr. Li.

As we reflect on this significant achievement, the approval of zevorcabtagene autoleucel by the NMPA not only marks a critical milestone in the advancement of cancer therapy but also reinforces the importance of continued innovation in the field of oncology. With this breakthrough, CARsgen Therapeutics is poised to lead the charge in transforming the treatment landscape for multiple myeloma, offering new hope and possibilities to patients in need.