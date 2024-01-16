NMC Alerts Public to Impersonation Scheme involving its Chairman

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sounded the alarm over a fraudulent scheme involving an individual masquerading as its chairman, Dr. BN Gangadhar. Akin to a wolf in sheep's clothing, the impersonator has been using the mobile number +919062719187 to hoodwink unsuspecting victims.

Impersonator Exploits Trust

The commission revealed that the impersonator has been contacting representatives of colleges, informing them of deficiencies in their registration. Despite a complaint being lodged with the police, the impersonator continued to exploit the trust placed in the NMC and its chairman, which necessitated the commission to issue a public warning.

NMC's Protective Measures

The NMC has cautioned the public against engaging in any conversations with this impersonator. Underlining the gravity of the situation, the NMC stressed that anyone who acts based on such communications does so at their own risk. This stern warning serves as a shield to protect the public by preventing them from being misled and to halt any unauthorized activities that the impersonator might undertake.

Beyond the NMC

The threat of impersonations extends beyond the NMC. OpenAI, for instance, has declared that politicians and their campaigns are prohibited from using the company’s AI tools, including creating chatbots posing as political candidates or government agencies. Moreover, the Lake County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating scams where individuals impersonate deputies, thereby targeting residents with false arrest warrants or civil process claims.

In the face of such deceptive tactics, the NMC has made it clear that the aforementioned mobile number does not belong to Dr. BN Gangadhar. The commission has disseminated this information widely in a bid to safeguard the public's interests and maintain the trust reposed in it.