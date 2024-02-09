NIMHANS Wins Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion in Mental Health and Neurosciences

In a significant recognition of its groundbreaking work in mental health and neurosciences, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru has been awarded the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion by the World Health Organization (WHO). The honor, bestowed upon individuals, institutions, and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to health promotion, comes as NIMHANS celebrates its 50th anniversary and the 70th anniversary of its predecessor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH).

A Legacy of Innovation and Commitment

Established in 1974, NIMHANS has consistently been at the forefront of mental health care, research, and education in India. The institute's dedication to addressing the diverse mental health needs of the nation's population has led to the development of innovative approaches and programs that have had a profound impact on countless lives.

Under the guidance of its director, Dr. Pratima Murthy, NIMHANS has successfully integrated mental health care with general health care, established community-based strategies, and introduced digital health interventions on a global scale. The institute's commitment to advancing mental health and well-being has been unwavering, and its efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion

Created by the WHO in 2019, the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion acknowledges the outstanding contributions of those working to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities around the world. Named in honor of the late South African president and global icon, Nelson Mandela, the award embodies his belief in the power of individuals and communities to effect change and create a healthier, more equitable world.

As the recipient of the 2024 Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, NIMHANS joins an esteemed group of individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to health promotion and disease prevention.

A Powerful Endorsement and a Renewed Commitment

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Pratima Murthy expressed her immense pride and gratitude on behalf of the entire NIMHANS team. She emphasized that the award not only recognizes the institute's past and present achievements but also validates its enduring legacy and vision. In her own words, "This award reinforces our commitment to our mission of promoting mental health and making a significant impact on the lives of the people we serve."

As NIMHANS continues to build on its impressive track record of innovation and achievement, the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion serves as a powerful endorsement of the institute's work and a reminder of the importance of its mission. With this recognition, NIMHANS is poised to continue its vital role in shaping the future of mental health and neurosciences in India and beyond.

In the face of ongoing challenges and evolving mental health needs, NIMHANS remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing mental health and well-being through research, education, and patient care. The institute's dedication to improving lives and fostering a healthier, more compassionate world is a testament to the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela and the power of individuals and communities to create lasting change.

As NIMHANS celebrates this significant honor and looks toward the future, it is clear that the institute's groundbreaking work in mental health and neurosciences will continue to have a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals, both in India and around the world.