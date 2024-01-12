Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered

In the early hours of December 17, 2023, Princeton lost one of its most respected citizens, Nils Steven Pearson. Born to Frederick and Nina Harriton Pearson on February 24, 1943, in Manhattan, Pearson brought a unique blend of empathy and intellect to his role as a counselor, creating a lasting impact on the lives of his patients.

A Lifelong Commitment to Counseling

After earning his Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees at Rutgers University, Pearson set out on a path of counseling that would span over three and a half decades. His professional journey began at Catholic Charities, and it was not long before he established his private practice. Pearson’s expertise lay in adolescent therapy, and he later extended his services to help those grappling with the aftermath of the 9/11 trauma.

An Adventurer at Heart

Despite his demanding profession, Pearson found time to indulge his love for the outdoors. An avid cyclist and skier, he frequently embarked on adventurous trips, imbuing his life with a sense of thrill and fulfillment. His affinity for travel was yet another testament to his zest for life.

A Loving Family Man

Pearson’s devotion extended beyond his professional sphere into his personal life. Married to Ann Maurer Pearson for 51 years, he was a loving husband and father to his son Stephen Nils Pearson, and a caring stepfather to Ann Swart, David Kalb, and Hilary Kalb. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Madison Hailey Pearson and Stephen John Pearson, who will remember their grandfather’s warmth and wisdom.

Nils Pearson was preceded in death by his brother Frederick Theodore Pearson and his sister Nina Cecelia Pearson. To honor his memory, a service will be held at Princeton Friends Meeting in Princeton, NJ, on February 3, 2024. His life and work stand as a beacon of compassion and dedication, a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.