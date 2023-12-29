en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nike CEO John Donahoe’s Unconventional Approach to Sleep Management

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:42 am EST
Nike CEO John Donahoe’s Unconventional Approach to Sleep Management

In the hustle and bustle of corporate dynamics, John Donahoe, the CEO of Nike, has set a unique precedent by revealing his unorthodox approach to managing sleep.

Balancing a busy life filled with financial management, geopolitical issues, and a fair share of social and political controversies, Donahoe has been experimenting with his sleep pattern to optimize personal health and productivity.

A Personalized Approach to Sleep

At the recent CNBC CEO Council Summit, Donahoe candidly discussed his sleep regimen, aiming for an aggregate of 70 hours of sleep over a ten-day period. This strategy, which diverges from the traditional model of a consistent nightly duration, appears to work for him.

Despite this, it may not align with widely accepted sleep science principles. His emphasis on personalized health recommendations, however, resonates in an era increasingly focused on individual wellness.

The Balance Between Work and Rest

Donahoe’s method is in stark contrast to the approach of other high-profile leaders like Elon Musk and Bill Gates, who have both publicly acknowledged the downside of sacrificing sleep for work.

The balance between work and rest is a recurring theme in today’s corporate world, and research emphasizes the importance of adhering to one’s circadian rhythm and maintaining a consistent bedtime.

Technology and Sleep

In addition to self-discipline, Donahoe underscored the role of technology in tracking and adjusting sleep patterns. A multitude of apps and smartwatches available today can assist individuals in aligning their sleep with their internal clocks.

While the average adult should target seven hours of sleep per night, individual needs can vary. The importance of understanding one’s unique sleep requirements in the face of evolving workplace demands is paramount.

0
Business Health
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

Wall Street's Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023

By Nitish Verma

Indian Stock Market Experiences Minor Dip, Experts Forecast Potential Resurgence

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Rice Export Ban Fuels Global Crisis

By Dil Bar Irshad

American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Reti ...
@Business · 1 min
American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Reti ...
heart comment 0
Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Bijay Laxmi

Crypto Surge Amidst Legal Turmoil: The Downfall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried
Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective
From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry’s Remarkable Comeback

By Ebenezer Mensah

From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry's Remarkable Comeback
Accreditation Thresholds and the Democratization of Private Investments

By Geeta Pillai

Accreditation Thresholds and the Democratization of Private Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
56 seconds
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
3 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
5 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
5 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
6 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
6 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
8 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
7 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app