Health

NIH Officials Admit Flaws in Pandemic Response and Open Possibility of Lab-Origin for SARS-CoV-2

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
NIH Officials Admit Flaws in Pandemic Response and Open Possibility of Lab-Origin for SARS-CoV-2

In a recent closed congressional committee hearing, Dr. Francis Collins, the former head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a former government official, testified under oath about their responses to the pandemic. Notably, they admitted that the six-foot social distancing recommendation was not grounded in any substantial scientific basis. Further, they acknowledged the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 could have originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology—a theory they had previously discredited.

NIH’s Funding of Gain-of-Function Research

The NIH was implicated in funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute through EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit organization under the microscope for its practices. This research involves modifying a pathogen to enhance its capabilities, such as its transmissibility or virulence. This revelation amplifies concerns about the potential weaponization of a newly developed coronavirus by Chinese scientists and the ethical implications of research that could lead to high human mortality.

Manipulations and Concealment

In a startling disclosure, it was revealed that a Chinese researcher had submitted the genetic sequence of the virus to the NIH database before the Chinese government had officially announced the virus. This submission was, however, initially rejected by the NIH. This information raises further concerns about the veracity of Collins’ and Fauci’s earlier statements and the integrity of government agencies’ responses to the pandemic.

Criticism of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has faced criticism for its ineffectiveness and potential fatal side effects. This has led to a decrease in public trust in vaccines, reflecting broader issues of accountability and trust in health authorities, scientists, and pharmaceutical companies.

The admittance by Collins and Fauci in this hearing underscores the need for a thorough reevaluation of the responses to the pandemic, the credibility of health authorities, and the ethical considerations surrounding scientific research. This event is sure to have lasting implications for public trust in health institutions and the future of pandemic responses.

Health Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

