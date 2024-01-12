en English
Health

NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
A multidisciplinary team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Vanderbilt University, and the University of Pennsylvania has been awarded a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant is aimed at developing novel brain network-based measures to guide surgical decisions and improve outcomes in the realm of epilepsy surgery. This crucial health initiative is aimed at enhancing the lives of those battling epilepsy, a severe neurological condition characterized by medication-resistant seizures.

Revolutionizing Epilepsy Surgery

The five-year project is set to integrate MRI structural and functional connectivity analyses with intracranial recordings and neurostimulation measures. These cutting-edge techniques will be complemented by both hypothesis-driven and machine-learning-based analyses. The ultimate goal is to create innovative network-based tools to aid physicians across the country in improving patient selection, surgical outcome prediction, and the precise localization of surgical targets.

Building on Previous Success

This pioneering initiative builds on the previous work published in the renowned journal ‘Brain’ by VUMC investigators. The guiding light behind this endeavor is Dario Englot, MD, PhD, who leads the project with a multidisciplinary team of experts in neurosurgery, neurology, radiology, biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, and computer science.

Funded by the NIH

This groundbreaking research is supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the NIH under award number 1R01NS134625-01. This generous grant will pave the way for enhancing the capability of current tools used to guide surgical decisions, which often fall short due to a lack of understanding of brain connectivity patterns in focal epilepsy.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

