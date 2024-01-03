Nightingale House Nears Completion of New Inpatient Unit

Wrexham’s Nightingale House is on the cusp of a transformative milestone. After several months of construction, the hospice is drawing closer to the completion of its new, modernized inpatient unit located on Chester Road. Poised to expand its capacity to serve individuals grappling with life-limiting illnesses, the revamped unit will witness an increase in the number of patient rooms from ten to twelve, thereby extending its reach within the community.

A Community Effort

Staff at the hospice, including ward manager Laura Hughes, have been vocal in their appreciation for the community’s support. Through consistent fundraising and donations, the community has played an instrumental role in the realization of the new unit. The revamped facility is a testament to the collective will of those who believe in the hospice’s mission to provide long-term care.

Homely Environment and Improved Facilities

The redeveloped unit is designed to provide a homelier environment, ensuring an enhanced level of comfort, dignity, and privacy for patients and their families. It will also feature improved facilities, enabling the staff to deliver high-level palliative care. A notable addition to the new unit will be two relatives’ rooms that allow families to stay in close proximity to their loved ones.

Financial Support: A Lifeline

The hospice relies on a variety of income sources, including a weekly lottery, store sales, events, and a Christmas draw, to offer free care and maintain its services. While funds for the modernization have been secured, there is a continuous need for financial support to cover additional improvements and ongoing care costs.

The new inpatient unit is expected to open its doors to patients in early January, marking a new chapter in the hospice’s journey of compassionate care.