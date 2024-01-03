en English
Health

NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
San Antonio-based NightHawk Biosciences, through its subsidiary Scorpius BioManufacturing, has embarked on a project backed by a lucrative contract from a distinguished U.S. research university. The contract mandates the development and production of a novel biologic aimed at combating substance use disorders, encompassing addiction to drugs, alcohol, and opioids.

A Milestone Contract for NightHawk Biosciences

Expressing pride in bagging the multimillion-dollar contract, Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk Biosciences, attributed the selection of Scorpius to its prowess in process development and large molecule manufacturing. Moreover, the firm’s commitment to customer service and flexibility were also deciding factors. On the horizon, Wolf foresees this project as a springboard for further collaborations with the university and an expansion of Scorpius’s pipeline.

A Pioneering Biologic for Substance Use Disorders

This contract aligns with the escalating trend in the biopharmaceutical industry to delegate development and manufacturing to specialized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs). Given the considerable cost of substance abuse to the healthcare system and the potential market for effective treatments, the implications for NightHawk’s business could be significant.

NightHawk Biosciences: Advancing Biologic and Cell Therapy Programs

NightHawk Biosciences is an integrated CDMO that specializes in propelling biologic and cell therapy programs. Offering a spectrum of services such as analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing, the firm operates under the guidance of an experienced team from its modern facilities in San Antonio, Texas. The company underscores transparent collaboration and high-quality, flexible biomanufacturing solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises. With a focus on large molecule expertise and a recent expansion, NightHawk Biosciences strategically positions itself to secure more market share in the biologics manufacturing space.

Health United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

