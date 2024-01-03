NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders

NightHawk Biosciences, through its subsidiary Scorpius BioManufacturing, has begun a major contract to develop and manufacture a novel biologic aimed at treating substance use disorders. This includes addictions to drugs, alcohol, and opioids. The contract, awarded by a prominent U.S. university, adds a significant project to Scorpius’s growing pipeline.

CEO Jeff Wolf’s Insights

Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk Biosciences, expressed immense pride regarding the multi-million dollar contract. He attributed Scorpius’s selection to the company’s deep expertise in process development and large molecule manufacturing. Additionally, he praised Scorpius’s commitment to exceptional customer service and flexibility. Wolf envisions an expanded collaboration with the university and sees this contract as a positive sign for Scorpius’s future.

NightHawk Biosciences and Scorpius BioManufacturing

NightHawk Biosciences is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in advancing biologic and cell therapy programs. The company guides these programs from the development phase to clinical application and beyond. Scorpius, a subsidiary of NightHawk, offers a variety of services from its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, Texas. These services include analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing. The company prides itself on its transparent collaboration, flexible biomanufacturing processes, and high-quality biologics production.

Looking Ahead

With the commencement of this project, Scorpius BioManufacturing is poised to contribute significantly to the fight against substance use disorders. The collaboration with the university underlines Scorpius’s reputation in the industry and hints at further exciting developments in the future.