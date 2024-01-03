en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
NightHawk Biosciences Commences Development of Novel Biologic for Substance Use Disorders

NightHawk Biosciences, through its subsidiary Scorpius BioManufacturing, has begun a major contract to develop and manufacture a novel biologic aimed at treating substance use disorders. This includes addictions to drugs, alcohol, and opioids. The contract, awarded by a prominent U.S. university, adds a significant project to Scorpius’s growing pipeline.

CEO Jeff Wolf’s Insights

Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk Biosciences, expressed immense pride regarding the multi-million dollar contract. He attributed Scorpius’s selection to the company’s deep expertise in process development and large molecule manufacturing. Additionally, he praised Scorpius’s commitment to exceptional customer service and flexibility. Wolf envisions an expanded collaboration with the university and sees this contract as a positive sign for Scorpius’s future.

NightHawk Biosciences and Scorpius BioManufacturing

NightHawk Biosciences is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in advancing biologic and cell therapy programs. The company guides these programs from the development phase to clinical application and beyond. Scorpius, a subsidiary of NightHawk, offers a variety of services from its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, Texas. These services include analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing. The company prides itself on its transparent collaboration, flexible biomanufacturing processes, and high-quality biologics production.

Looking Ahead

With the commencement of this project, Scorpius BioManufacturing is poised to contribute significantly to the fight against substance use disorders. The collaboration with the university underlines Scorpius’s reputation in the industry and hints at further exciting developments in the future.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Geeta Pillai

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis

By Geeta Pillai

NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders

By Momen Zellmi

Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection

By BNN Correspondents

CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Fla ...
@Agriculture · 3 mins
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Fla ...
heart comment 0
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running

By BNN Correspondents

Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year’s Resolutions: Wallethub Study

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies

By Justice Nwafor

Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Latest Headlines
World News
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
18 seconds
France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
32 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals
Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
41 seconds
Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
53 seconds
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
2 mins
From the Golf Course to the Football Pitch: Rory McIlroy's Candid Conversation with Gary Neville
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
2 mins
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
3 mins
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app