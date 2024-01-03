en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finland

Night Owls’ Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Night Owls’ Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds

A 37-year study by Finnish scientists has challenged previous beliefs surrounding the longevity of night owls. Published in the journal Chronobiology International, the study demonstrates that being a night owl does not necessarily equate to a shorter lifespan, providing excessive drinking and smoking are avoided.

Defying Prevailing Beliefs

Contrary to popular belief, late-night enthusiasts were found to have only a slight 9% increase in risk of death from all causes. The key determinants were identified as tobacco and alcohol consumption, not the nocturnal lifestyle. This significant finding disrupts the longstanding narrative associating night owls with poor health and reduced longevity.

Insights from Christer Hublin

Christer Hublin, the lead author from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, stressed the importance of considering alcohol and tobacco consumption for those who thrive in the evening hours. While this study did not examine substances beyond alcohol and tobacco, Hublin suggested moderation in all things as a guiding principle for a longer, healthier life.

Additional Related Findings

Correlative studies have shed light on other health implications associated with nocturnal habits. One such study revealed a link between extreme night owl sleep patterns and an increased risk of atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the hardening and narrowing of the arteries. This study thus suggests a potential benefit in adjusting sleep patterns for extreme night owls in mitigating the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Further, investigations into the relationship between gut microbiome and children’s brain development, as well as the connection between high cholesterol and the growth and spread of breast cancer, have also surfaced. Notably, artery calcification has been found to be more common in night owls, adding another layer to the complex link between sleep patterns and health outcomes.

This groundbreaking Finnish study provides a fresh perspective, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle choices over sleep patterns in determining longevity. The implications of this research are far-reaching, challenging us to reconsider our understanding of health risks and the human body’s relationship with the rhythm of day and night.

0
Finland Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finland

See more
29 mins ago
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
In a thrilling display of international hockey, Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and the USA have emerged as semifinalists in the World Junior Hockey Championship. We have witnessed the rise of underdogs, the fall of favorites, and the unyielding spirit of competition. Semifinalists Showcase Hockey Prowess In a nerve-wracking battle, Sweden edged past Switzerland with a 3-2
World Junior Hockey Championship: Sweden, Czechia, Finland, USA in the Semifinals
Roastery Coffee House: Pioneering Indian Coffee House Makes its Mark in Europe
4 hours ago
Roastery Coffee House: Pioneering Indian Coffee House Makes its Mark in Europe
Unprecedented Surge in University's International Master's Programmes Applications for 2024
5 hours ago
Unprecedented Surge in University's International Master's Programmes Applications for 2024
2024 Cinema: A Year of Diverse Narratives and Anticipated Sequels
50 mins ago
2024 Cinema: A Year of Diverse Narratives and Anticipated Sequels
Veikkaus Sets Global Precedent with Mandatory Identification Measures
3 hours ago
Veikkaus Sets Global Precedent with Mandatory Identification Measures
Team USA Favored to Win in Semifinals Showdown Against Finland
4 hours ago
Team USA Favored to Win in Semifinals Showdown Against Finland
Latest Headlines
World News
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
37 seconds
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
59 seconds
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
1 min
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
1 min
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
1 min
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
2 mins
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
2 mins
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app