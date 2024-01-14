Nigeria’s Paradigm Shift in Cancer Care: A Review of National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy

In an ambitious move aimed at transforming the quality of life for cancer patients, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a comprehensive review of the National Policy and Strategic Plan for Hospice and Palliative Care. Initially inaugurated in 2021, the policy is expected to be reshaped under the discerning eye of Dr. Uchechukwu Nwokwu, the National Coordinator of the National Cancer Control Programme. The initiative underscores a profound shift in the approach towards handling serious health-related suffering, placing a strong emphasis on integrating hospice and palliative care services across the country.

Hospice and Palliative Care: A Global Perspective

As defined by the International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC), Hospice and Palliative Care (HPC) is a multifaceted approach to patient care, particularly for those nearing the end of their lives. This holistic care model addresses suffering in all domains, encapsulating end-of-life care, loss, grief, and bereavement. The policy is a clarion call for a continuum of care from diagnosis to death and bereavement, emphasizing the need for psychosocial support and faith-based systems to uphold the dignity of patient care.

The Challenges and the Changes

Dr. Nwokwu, in his statement, shed light on the numerous challenges faced by cancer patients in Nigeria. Late diagnosis, often resulting from lack of awareness and diagnostic capabilities, severely undermines early treatment, thereby affecting survival rates. The impending review is an answer to such challenges, seeking to integrate palliative care services at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of healthcare. It aims to delineate clear roles for each level in patient care, thereby preventing financial toxicity for terminal patients by avoiding unnecessary hospitalization when only palliative care is required.

A Renewed Hope

The comprehensive review is part of a broader ‘renewed hope agenda’ by the new government to address the palliative care needs of patients with terminal illnesses. This ambitious project aims to institutionalize hospice and palliative care services in Nigeria, transforming the healthcare landscape. As the Nigerian government embarks on this significant journey, the world watches with hope, waiting to witness a transformation in cancer care and a significant boost in the quality of life for patients battling terminal illnesses.