Health

Nigeria’s National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Nigeria’s National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State

The National Population Commission (NPC) of Nigeria has embarked on an extensive demographic and health survey in Plateau State, part of the broader 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS). Launched in Abuja on December 6, 2023, the NDHS is a cooperative venture between the NPC and the Federal Ministry of Health, aimed at collecting high-quality, comprehensive data on a host of public health matters.

A Broad Spectrum of Health Topics

The survey delves into fertility, family planning, maternal and child health, childhood mortality, immunization, nutrition, and women empowerment. It also addresses issues of domestic violence and diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis. The NPC’s ambitious project is designed to cast a wide net to encompass a vast range of health-related concerns, highlighting the organization’s commitment to holistic public health improvement.

Survey Coverage and Execution

Announced by the Plateau State Director of the NPC, Mrs. Felicia Mwolpun, the survey will span 39 clusters across all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state. A dedicated team of 13 surveyors has been assigned to the task. The data collection process, initiated on December 11, 2023, is slated to continue until April 11, 2024.

Security Measures and Confidentiality Assurance

Adequate security arrangements have been made to guarantee a safe and unimpeded operation. The NPC has also sought the cooperation of local authorities and residents in the selected areas for a smooth implementation. The commission stresses the confidentiality of the data collected, underlining its significance for national planning and enhancing public health services.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

