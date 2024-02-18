Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis: Poisonous Snakes Used as Terrifying New Tactic

In the heart of Nigeria, a chilling narrative unfolds as kidnappers adopt a terrifying method to ensure compliance - using poisonous snakes to terrorize their victims. This revelation comes amidst a surge of kidnappings in Kaduna State and Zamfara, marking a grim escalation in the tactics employed by bandits.

Advertisment

Recently in Kaduna State, unknown gunmen inflicted a wave of terror, resulting in nine fatalities and the abduction of thirty-five individuals, including a prominent retired director of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Concurrently, Zamfara state witnessed the abduction of at least 80 people, predominantly women and children, further underscoring the dire situation.

The Escalation of Terror

The recent kidnappings in Kaduna and Zamfara states are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing trend across Nigeria's remote villages. In Kaduna, the attack led to a decisive response from the Governor, ordering aggressive military operations against the bandits.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Zamfara kidnappings saw victims being forcibly taken while engaging in everyday activities such as farming and collecting firewood. The absence of ransom demands at the initial stages of abduction adds a layer of complexity and dread to an already tense situation.

A New Level of Cruelty

Amidst these kidnappings, a horrifying strategy has emerged. Survivors from these ordeals have shared their harrowing experiences, detailing how kidnappers throw them into snake-infested areas to expedite ransom payments.

This method not only poses a lethal risk to the captives but also to the captors, with snake bites leading to severe injuries or fatalities. This cruel tactic underscores the desperation and lengths to which these bandits will go to secure their demands.