Nigeria's Healthy Diet Cost Hits N938 Daily: NBS Reveals Regional Disparities

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed a significant insight into Nigeria's cost of living, revealing that the National Average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) per adult per day ascended to N938 in February 2024. This revelation, part of the bureau's comprehensive CoHD report, highlights the economic and physical accessibility of healthy diets across different regions, underscoring the disparities that exist within the nation.

Deep Dive into CoHD Findings

According to the NBS, the CoHD serves as a benchmark for the minimum cost of consuming a diet that meets global food-based dietary guidelines. It's designed to offer the least expensive combination of locally available food items without compromising nutritional value. February's data showcased a regional variance in CoHD, with the southwest recording the highest average at N1,157 per adult per day, and the North-West the lowest at N723. This variation not only reflects the geographical disparities in food prices but also the broader economic inequalities that plague different parts of Nigeria.

Challenges in Meeting Nutritional Needs

The report pointed out that animal-source foods, crucial for a balanced diet, were the most expensive, taking up 38% of the total CoHD for just 13% of total calories. Conversely, legumes, nuts, and seeds emerged as the most budget-friendly options. The NBS also highlighted a troubling trend: the CoHD has been increasing at a rate surpassing both general and food inflation, indicating a growing challenge for many Nigerians in maintaining a healthy diet amidst economic pressures.

Policy Implications and Future Directions

These findings underscore the need for a multi-faceted approach to address the issue of food security and diet affordability in Nigeria. The NBS suggests that collaboration among policymakers, researchers, and civil society could lead to effective strategies that improve access, availability, and affordability of healthy diets. Moreover, incorporating income data into future research could provide deeper insights into the proportion of the population unable to afford a healthy diet, guiding targeted interventions to those most in need.

This report not only sheds light on the current state of diet affordability in Nigeria but also calls for immediate action to mitigate the growing divide in access to nutritious food across different regions. As the country grapples with economic challenges, the pursuit of food security and equitable access to healthy diets remains a critical concern for sustainable development.