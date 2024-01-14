Nigeria’s Healthcare Paradox: Digitalization as the Antidote

Access to healthcare in Nigeria often faces significant roadblocks, with patients like Simon Jejelowo forced to navigate a labyrinth of bureaucratic hurdles. Despite possessing health insurance, Jejelowo’s urgent medical care for ear pain was delayed as the hospital struggled to verify his coverage with the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Princeton Health Limited. This resulted in hours of waiting and a costly out-of-pocket payment for treatment.

Health Insurance Coverage: The Nigerian Dilemma

Such incidents underline a critical flaw in Nigeria’s healthcare system – the absence of a digitalized process for managing health insurance. This leads to bottlenecks in care delivery, with patients often left in limbo as hospitals scramble to confirm their insurance coverage. The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), instituted in 1999 and restructured with the National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022, mandates insurance coverage for all Nigerians. However, hospitals are required to secure a reference number from HMOs for treatment authorization, a process that often leads to delays.

Implications of a Non-Digital Health System

The lack of data exchange between healthcare facilities is a significant barrier to achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria. Without a digital system for data sharing, tracking performance, pinpointing areas for improvement, and coordinating care between different providers becomes a herculean task. This issue has led to delays in care, missed diagnoses, and poorer outcomes for patients. The lack of digital identification and payment infrastructure also hampers Nigeria’s target of achieving universal health coverage by 2030.

Digitalization: The Way Forward

Experts believe a digitalized data system could be the panacea for these challenges. By streamlining the process of verifying patient coverage and eligibility, a digital system could offer quicker access to healthcare services and improve the efficiency of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure. It represents a significant step towards transforming the nation’s health landscape, ensuring Nigerians like Jejelowo won’t have to face unnecessary delays or financial burdens when seeking medical care.