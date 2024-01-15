en English
Health

Nigeria’s Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In Nigeria, the healthcare sector is grappling with severe shortages and systemic issues, significantly disrupting the delivery of health services. Insufficient funds have stymied the government’s efforts to fully implement health sector plans, underscoring the pivotal role of the private sector in healthcare improvement.

Challenges Faced by Private Clinics

However, private clinics and manufacturers are encumbered by high tariffs on imported medicines and medical equipment. This is despite a zero-import duty law which, paradoxically, does not extend to raw materials for local production. The result is an escalated cost of drugs and diagnostic services. Private clinics, facing the quandary of high demand yet limited affordability, often resort to used or lower-cost alternatives for essential equipment such as MRI machines, CT scans, and X-rays.

China’s Role and Legal Hurdles

China remains a chief supplier of affordable, low-tech medical instruments, catering to the dire need for medical disposables for testing diseases like malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis. However, importers are confronted with nearly a 20 percent rate, contrary to the law. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control mandates the registration of all medical devices and medicines before importation, adding another layer of complexity to the already convoluted system.

Government Intervention and Future Outlook

Stakeholders in the health sector are urging the government to address these issues swiftly. Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, has expressed commitment to bolster domestic manufacturing and research development for priority diseases. There is a clarion call for the government to eliminate taxes and duties to invigorate local drug production. This includes collaboration with major pharmaceutical companies to mitigate the negative effects of the naira devaluation and the country’s heavy reliance on imported drugs.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

