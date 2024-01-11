Nigeria’s Health Ministry Tackles Unpaid Staff Salaries at OAUTH

In a responsive move to the escalating crisis of unpaid staff salaries at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) based in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Nigeria has stepped in. Prof Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, has called for the formation of a Joint Action Committee to delve into the issue.

The Joint Action Committee’s Mandate

Patricia Deworitshe, the Ministry’s Director of Media and Public Relations, unveiled this development in an official statement. The Joint Action Committee has been tasked with investigating the reasons that have led to the non-payment of salaries. The committee is expected to present its findings and recommendations within the forthcoming 10 days.

Addressing the Severity of the Situation

The Ministry has recognized the intensity of the situation and the impact it has borne on the affected staff members. It has expressed a strong commitment to resolving the issue justly and working towards the prevention of similar problems in the future.

Previous Protests at OAUTH

Previously, the medical workers at OAUTH have voiced their distress regarding the management’s failure to pay their salaries for over a span of 10 months. This has resulted in causing them considerable financial distress. The Ministry’s intervention, thus, comes as a significant move in addressing this pressing issue.