Nigeria's Health Minister Faces Backlash Over Syringe Importation Ban Call

Nigeria's Health Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, recently sparked controversy with his call for a total ban on the importation of needles and syringes, aiming to bolster local production and reduce reliance on foreign medical supplies. This move, however, has been met with strong opposition from stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector, who argue that the decision lacks a solid foundation in research and fails to consider the current capacity of Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmaceutical professionals have criticized the minister's approach, highlighting the absence of a comprehensive evaluation of Nigeria's needs in terms of syringe and needle production and questioning the local industry's installed capacity and capacity utilization.

Former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Olumide Akintayo, expressed concerns over the minister's statement, suggesting it was driven more by emotional responses and national pride rather than factual evidence and scientific evaluation. Stakeholders urge for a more thoughtful and scientifically backed approach before making such significant policy announcements.

Challenges in Achieving Drug Sufficiency

Nigeria's struggle to achieve drug sufficiency and reduce import dependency is not new. Despite the launch of the third edition of the National Drug Policy in 2021, aiming to strengthen the health system and promote local manufacturing, about 70% of drugs in Nigeria are still imported.

The pharmaceutical sector's challenges are compounded by the government's failure to implement pragmatic decisions and reforms recommended for boosting local drug manufacturing. Stakeholders call for President Bola Tinubu's urgent attention to the pharmaceutical sector's concerns to achieve robust local drug manufacturing akin to that of India and China.