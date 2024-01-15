Nigeria's First Toxicology Information Centre Launched to Combat Hazardous Substance Deaths

Addressing a pressing need arising from the repercussions of environmental damage, the Raw Materials and Research Development Council (RMRDC) has established a Toxicology Information Centre (TIC) in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The TIC is poised to function as a central data hub and processing point for toxic and hazardous chemicals, with the end goal of curtailing the rate of fatalities related to toxic substances in the country.

Advertisment

A Response to a Growing Crisis

The inception of the TIC can be traced back to the dire need for such an institution, as highlighted by the catastrophic lead poisoning in Zamfara State in 2010. This disaster claimed hundreds of lives and led to a multitude of individuals suffering from brain damage and physical disabilities. By functioning as a systematic data collection and dissemination point for toxicological information, the TIC is primed to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Contributions to Multiple Sectors

Advertisment

The TIC's establishment brings significant implications not only for the mining industry but for other sectors as well. The centre's role in the systematic collection of data is seen as a crucial step towards filling the existing informational void in the country. This move is also expected to enhance Nigeria's standing within the international community.

Impacting Health and Research

In addition to its primary function, the TIC is anticipated to contribute substantially to health care savings. It aims to provide vital information on toxicological contamination and lend support to related research. To ensure the efficient assistance of individuals affected by exposure to toxic substances, professionals including doctors and pharmacists have been trained in toxicology.